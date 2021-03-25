Left Menu

Murder of democracy, says ex-Pondy CM on Govt of NCT of Delhi

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:14 IST
Murder of democracy, says ex-Pondy CM on Govt of NCT of Delhi

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of committing murder of democracy by amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act seeking to enhance powers of the Lt Governor of Delhi.

Addressing reporters at the PCC office here, Narayanasamy claimed the Bill amending the Act, which was adopted in both Houses of Parliament, takes the stand that concurrence of the Lt Governor of Delhi should be obtained on decisions of the elected government before implementing decisions.

''The enhancement of the powers of the Lt Governor thus subverts the elected government of Delhi by vesting powers with the Lt Governor,'' the senior Congress leader said.

He claimed the amendment is at variance with the Supreme court verdict delivered in a case filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2018 that the elected government of Delhi could take decisions within its jurisdiction and could implement decisions without obtaining the Lt Governor's concurrence.

The former Chief Minister, who had been at loggerheads with the then Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on administrative and fiscal issues, also said ''whenever differences arose between the Lt Governor and elected government, the issue could be referred to President for final say.'' The Bill now adopted by both Houses of Parliament ''is a clear case of the NDA committing murder of democracy,'' he said.

Narayanasamy claimed such a situation of elected government being shunned and ignored by the Centre would also happen sooner than later in Puducherry which is a Union Territory.

Highlighting their demand for statehood for Puducherry against this backdrop, Narayanasamy wanted the AINRC, which is fighting the April 6 polls here in alliance with the BJP, to explain what its stand was on the issue.

''The NDA is known for depriving the constitutional prerogatives of State governments under the opposition rule and hence the amendment to the Government of NCT of Delhi Act is a clear signal that Puducherry too would be in a soup administratively in the future,'' he added.

Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam, who was also present at the press meet, said the Centre had reduced the status of Jammu and Kashmir from being a State to the level of Union Territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar: Police.

CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Lawaypora on outskirts of Srinagar Police....

ISSF WC: India win gold in women's 25m pistol team event

India womens 25m pistol team comprising of Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, and Chinki Yadav on Thursday won a gold medal in the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup. The Indian team defeated Poland 17-7 in the final to win the gold medal. Earlier on...

Anushka Sharma celebrates father's 60th birthday with heartfelt note

Celebrating the occasion of her fathers 60th birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for him. The Sui Dhaaga actor took to her Instagram handle and shared some throwback pictures from her photo ...

Virus case on Germany team ahead of World Cup qualifier

A player on Germanys national soccer team tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of Thursdays World Cup qualifying game against Iceland.The German soccer federation said the unnamed player was in isolation and was not experiencing sympto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021