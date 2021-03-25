Left Menu

Centre feeling insecure as Kejriwal 'emerging as an alternative' to Modi: Sisodia on GNCTD bill

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He also said that the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion on the issue to decide the future course of action.Everywhere Delhis model of governance is being discussed.

Centre feeling insecure as Kejriwal 'emerging as an alternative' to Modi: Sisodia on GNCTD bill

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ''emerging as an alternative'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

He also said that the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion on the issue to decide the future course of action.

''Everywhere Delhi's model of governance is being discussed. The BJP government at the Centre is feeling insecure because Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Narendra Modi. Therefore, this bill has been pushed to undermine the elected government,'' Sisodia told a press conference.

''We are taking legal opinion on the issue to decide future course of action,'' he added. Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 despite uproar and walkout from the Opposition. The bill, commonly known as the NCT Bill, was passed by Lok Sabha on March 22.

This bill seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) compared to the elected government and will make it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action, a move that the Delhi government says will undermine the people's mandate and the elected government of the national capital.

Apart from this, the bill also makes it clear the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''.

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

