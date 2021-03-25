Left Menu

Bengal will not get rid of malaria, dengue until Didi leaves: Amit Shah

Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Trinamool chief is friends with "dengue and malaria" and the state will not be rid of the diseases until she leaves.

25-03-2021
Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Trinamool chief is friends with "dengue and malaria" and the state will not be rid of the diseases until she leaves. Addressing a public meeting in Jhargram, Shah said, "You won't get rid of malaria until Didi leaves. She is friends with dengue and malaria. Vote for us, we will eradicate diseases in two years. On the one hand, PM Modi is working for tribal welfare, while Didi is working for her nephew. Whom do you want?"

"Didi has scared innocent tribals with 'Khela Hobe' but she doe not know that even a small kid plays football here. Didi! Nobody is scared of your 'Khela Hobe'. Vote for us, I assure you that Didi's goons will not be able to harm you," stated the Home Minister. Shah's campaign in Jhargram is seen as BJP's outreach attempt to the tribal population.

"Jhargram is a land of tribals, forests and red soil. With Ma Mati Manush, Didi formed the governmnet but did not do anything for you. There is no drinking water. Leave Didi, vote for Modi Ji's lotus. We will bring drinking water in five years," added Shah. BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls. Jhargram carries a great deal of significance for the parties. Once notorious as a den for Maoists, the district is dominated by SC/ST communities - Santhals and Kurmis.

The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

