Baltics extend travel ban to 118 more Belarus officials

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania imposed travel bans on 118 more Belarus officials on Thursday for their alleged role in the disputed 2020 presidential elections and the crackdown that followed. President Alexander Lukashenko said he won the Aug. 9 vote, which was followed by mass protests as the opposition claimed it was stolen from its candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who escaped to Lithuania in the aftermath.

The first round of bans since November expands the list of the sanctioned, already containing Lukashenko, to a total of 274, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said. "If the situation in Belarus keeps deteriorating, and the illegal Lukashenko regime keeps its violence and repressions against peaceful protesters, opposition, civil society, and independent media - the national and European Union sanctions lists will be expanded further", the ministry said in a statement.

Russia and Belarus signed a three-year agreement last month to redirect Belarusian oil products to Russian ports, bypassing the Baltic states, in retaliation for the three nations imposing sanctions on top officials in Minsk. The Baltic nations' bans came as Belarusian opposition leaders called for new protests against Lukashenko to mark an unofficial "Freedom Day", the anniversary of Belarus's 1918 declaration of short-lived independence from Russia.

Tsikhanouskaya, in an apparent attempt to rekindle the anger that brought tens of thousands onto the streets after the presidential election, on Thursday also urged Belarusians in a tweet: "Take political action. Hold/participate in a solidarity rally in your city. Write letters to political prisoners. Post on social media." The U.N. top human rights body agreed on Wednesday to set up a team of investigators to gather evidence about the alleged excessive use of force and torture by authorities in Belarus during the crackdown.

