Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

PTI | Saltora | Updated: 25-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 17:56 IST
Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led two mega roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal in support of the BJP candidates.

Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped around his neck, led the first roadshow in Saltora in Bankura, while the second one was in Keshiary in the Paschim Medinipur district.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Chakraborty stood on a MUV, decked with marigold, and greeted the enthused supporters.

People went atop their houses and gathered near Chakraborty's car to have one look at the superstar of yesteryears even as shouts of ''guru guru'' were ringing in the air.

''The overwhelming response, the emotion of the people show change is inevitable and irreversible in Bengal,'' he told reporters in Keshiary.

Asked if there was the possibility of him becoming the chief minister if BJP came to power, Chakraborty said, ''You are obsessed with the same question.'' ''I am not the hero, I am their Mithun-da and they are my friends. I have a connection with the people of Bengal,'' Chakraborty said, exuding confidence about the BJP's victory in the state polls.

Chakraborty arrived at Saltora around 10 am but could not get down from his helicopter for at least 15 minutes as a large crowd gathered at the helipad to see the superstar.

He had joined the BJP at the Kolkata rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

