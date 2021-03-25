Left Menu

Sex scandal: Woman releases video doubting SIT's credibility

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:10 IST
Sex scandal: Woman releases video doubting SIT's credibility

As the Special Investigation Team is investigating the sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the women who is said to be in the purported video has raised doubts over the credibility of investigating agency and sought protection to her family.

This even as Jarkiholi claimed that he had shocking evidence to show who was behind the alleged sex scandal, and will release it at the right time.

The woman on Thursday released a video statement, and this is the second such attempt by her seeking protection.

''I know hundred percent that my parents would not have filed a complaint wilfully, because they know that their daughter has not committed any mistake, so there is no need for them to fear,'' she has said in the video statement referring to the missing complaint lodged by the family.

Noting that the safety of her parents was of utmost importance to her, she said, ''Once I get to know about my parents safety, I will come before the SIT and give whatever statement that I have to and do further procedures.'' She has also requested Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, and women's organisations to provide security to her parents.

''... I somewhere have hope that I will get justice.'' Further noting that she had sent a video to the Commissioner's office/SIT on March 12, she said, ''but the video was made public within 30 minutes after Ramesh Jarkiholi filed a complaint on March 13.

I'm unable to understand the SIT is on whose side. I don't know who they are trying to save.'' The woman had earlier released a video addressed to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking protection, and had also claimed that Jarkiholi had promised her job and later got the video clip released.

Her second video has come a day after the budget session of the state legislature was adjourned sine die, five days ahead of the schedule of March 31, as the alleged sex scandal had rocked the proceedings.

Reacting to the woman's statement, Home Minister Bommai said the SIT was doing an impartial probe and was ready to give protection to her and also her parents.

''.. let whoever say whatever they want, we are doing an impartial probe, our officials have said they have inquired Ramesh Jarkiholi also, and are ready to take the woman's statement,'' Bommai said.

''If she says where she is, we will depute woman police for her security and she can give her statement, or if she wants to come here and give it, we will provide security here too,'' he added.

Observing that the probe is not in favour or against anyone, the Minister said, ''it is being done to bring out the truth.

Such turns keep coming during the course of investigation, taking them positively, without having anything against any one SIT is doing an impartial investigation and they will take necessary action.'' Asked about women seeking protection from Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, he said, ''I don't know why she has asked them, the question should be put to them.'' Meanwhile, Ramesh Jarkiholi asking media persons to take note of the puppetry and conspiracy involved, said the woman was under pressure.

''First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13.

Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself... There's politics behind this. I'm ready to face even if there are ten more CDs... Also, look at the planning...

what was (her) voice then and what is it now,'' he said.

Asserting that he will not remain silent till those behind it are put behind bars, Jarkiholi said, ''We have readied evidence.. I haven't done anything wrong and I will 100 per cent succeed. With God's blessings, I will come out of this.'' Further claiming that he had shocking evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal, he said, ''I will let it out when I have to.'' ''..this evidence was against that great leader.. I haven't revealed the name of the great leader because what if he is innocent and someone else was just using his name? Let's wait, you will get to know,'' he added.

Responding to a query on Congress raising the issue against him in the assembly, Jarkiholi said, ''Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for all leaders, especially Siddaramaiah.

I don't know why he's pressing for a rape case against me. I'm shocked, I don't know why he is saying it. God bless him.'' The Congress disrupted the proceedings of the assembly for three days under Siddaramaiah's leadership, demanding for a court-monitored probe into the sex scandal, and to book Ramesh Jarkiholi for rape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021