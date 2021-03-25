Time for inept MVA govt to quit, says Maha BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said the Uddhav Thackeray government had failed on all fronts and it was time for people to come forward and demand that it relinquish power.

Addressing party functionaries in Thane, Patil said the MVA government was busy indulging in ''extortion'' while the people of the state were facing distress due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said thousands of people face disconnection of electricity supply as part of government action amid the outbreak.

People should come forward to ''save Maharashtra'', the BJP leader added.

