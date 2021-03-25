US Domestic News Roundup: Colorado shooting rampage due in court; AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, faces bipartisan calls to resign over accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from at least eight women and disclosures that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the pandemic.

AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek U.S. approval

AstraZeneca's said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only a tad lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data. Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine's efficacy rate at 79% but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S health officials.

Suspect in Boulder, Colorado shooting rampage due in court

A 21-year-old man accused of opening fire at a Colorado supermarket, killing 10 people, was due in court on Thursday to be formally advised of the charges against him. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa faces 10 counts of murder and an attempted murder charge stemming from the shooting rampage on Monday at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, some 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.

Biden to tackle COVID, immigration in first White House news conference

President Joe Biden is expected on Thursday to lay out a new goal for U.S. vaccinations against COVID-19 at his first formal White House news conference, where topics will likely include immigration, infrastructure, gun control and foreign relations. Biden, who has taken questions from reporters in other settings since taking office on Jan. 20, may face sharp queries on a recent rise in asylum seekers at the U.S.-Mexico border, plans to share coronavirus vaccines with other countries, and efforts to keep Americans safe from mass shootings.

'It's really bad at night': Boulder shooting survivor haunted by gunshots

Moments before a gunman opened fire in the Colorado supermarket that had provided her with a well-loved job and co-workers who felt like family, Darcey Lopez glanced up at the clock. At 2:26 p.m. local time she had four minutes left on her shift, and two pieces of cheese still to wrap before going home to meet a leasing agent for a possible new apartment.

Levine approved for key U.S. health post, becoming first openly transgender official confirmed by Senate

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted to approve President Joe Biden's choice of Rachel Levine to become assistant U.S. health secretary, the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the chamber. Despite strong opposition from Republicans, Levine was confirmed on a vote of 52-48.

White House to spend $10 billion to boost COVID-19 shots in underserved areas, encourage vaccination

The White House on Thursday said it plans to spend $10 billion to expand COVID-19 vaccinations at community health centers around the United States and boost awareness and trust of COVID-19 vaccines, among other efforts. The funding will largely come from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus bill signed in March.

As Biden launches oil drilling review, leaseholders say idle land part of doing business

A billionaire investor from Colorado, an entrepreneur from Texas, and a pair of prospectors looking to strike it rich in Nevada. They are among the top holders of idle oil and gas leases on U.S. federal lands, according to a Reuters review of government data. Such companies and individuals that have stockpiled vast amounts of public drilling acreage in recent years are now on the hot seat as the administration of President Joe Biden on Thursday launches a formal review of the leasing program to weigh taxpayer value against environmental costs.

Biden names Harris to lead efforts with Mexico, Central America, to stem migrant flow

President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries to try to stem the flow of migration to the United States. Biden's decision gives a high-profile assignment to his vice president, a daughter of immigrants who has forged a reputation as an ally of immigration advocates. As California attorney general, Harris had to deal with a major influx of unaccompanied minors at the state's border with Mexico in 2014.

U.S. Senate panel to vote on Justice Dept nominees Gupta, Monaco

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Thursday on whether to approve two of President Joe Biden's nominees for the No. 2 and No. 3 posts at the Justice Department, a move that will pave the way for Lisa Monaco and Vanita Gupta to receive a confirmation vote on the Senate floor. Monaco, who is nominated as deputy attorney general, is expected to receive some bipartisan support. But Gupta, who is nominated as associate attorney general, is expected to face some backlash from Republicans who have complained she is too progressive and fear she will use her post to advocate for liberal causes.

