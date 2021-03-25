Left Menu

Reuters World News Summary

U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies: U.S. Treasury The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:33 IST
Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Special Report: Pompeo rejected U.S. effort to declare 'genocide' in Myanmar on eve of coup, officials say

In the last days of the Trump administration, some U.S. officials urged outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to formally declare that the Myanmar military’s campaign against the Rohingya minority was a genocide. Such a determination, a culmination of years of State Department investigation and legal analysis, would send a signal that the generals would not enjoy impunity for their persecution of the Muslim group since 2017, the officials hoped. Saudi official denies threat to harm UN Khashoggi investigator

A senior Saudi official denied on Thursday he had threatened to harm the human rights expert who led the U.N. investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after the United Nations confirmed the expert's account of the threat. Agnes Callamard, the U.N. expert on summary killings, has said that a Saudi official threatened at a Jan. 2020 meeting in Geneva that she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Philippines, Vietnam press China over vessels massing in South China Sea

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte expressed concern to China's ambassador about Chinese vessels massing in the South China Sea, his spokesman said, as Vietnam urged Beijing to respect its maritime sovereignty. International concern has grown in recent days over what the Philippines has described as a "swarming and threatening presence" of more than 200 Chinese vessels that it believes were manned by maritime militia. 'Alarm bells': Brazil's COVID-19 chaos sparks fear, countermeasures from neighbors

When the Copa America basketball tournament got underway last month in the midst of a pandemic, the hosts in Cali, Colombia took no chances. Players and staff from participating men's national teams from around Latin America lived in a local "bubble" without contact with outsiders; all were tested regularly for COVID-19. Belarusian opposition calls for new wave of protests against Lukashenko

Belarusian opposition figures marked an unofficial "Freedom Day" on Thursday by calling for new protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to increase pressure on him to resign. Lukashenko, 66, has faced the biggest challenge to his nearly 27-year-rule since protesters took to the streets after he was declared the winner of a presidential election last August which they said was rigged. U.S. blacklists two Myanmar military-controlled companies: U.S. Treasury

The United States on Thursday sanctioned two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, according to a statement on the U.S. Department of Treasury's website. The U.S. sanctions target Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, according to a notice posted on the website. U.S. wages psychologicial war on Moscow - Russian defense adviser

The United States and other Western countries are waging a psychological war on Russia to try to undermine President Vladimir Putin and state institutions, an adviser to Russia's defence minister said. The aide, Andrei Ilnitsky, also said in comments widely reported by Russian media that Washington also wanted to alter how Russians think in a "war...for people's minds". Exclusive: Biden wants to keep Trump policy that boosted armed drone exports - sources

The Biden administration wants to keep a controversial Trump policy that jump-started sales of armed drones to countries whose human rights records are under scrutiny in the United States and elsewhere, according to sources familiar with the discussions. When former President Donald Trump's administration reinterpreted the Cold War-era arms agreement between 35 nations known as the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) to increase drone sales, arms control advocates and some top Democratic lawmakers feared it would worsen global conflicts. U.S.'s Blinken says West needs to cooperate more than ever

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that cooperation between allies was more important than at any time in recent history and that relations with NATO and the European Union would be crucial to overcoming challenges. Speaking on the last day of his three-day visit to Brussels, Blinken continued what many European officials said was a charm offensive to win back the support of allies sidelined during four abrasive years under U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump. Vaccine failures cast shadow over EU summit as COVID-19 surges

European Union leaders meet on Thursday to discuss a coordinated path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge again in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a feeble start to inoculation. Ahead of the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron spelt out the frustration over vaccine rollouts that are far behind those of Britain and the United States, acknowledging that European leaders had been too timid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coalition talks halted after COVID-19 case, notes slip

Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition were left in limbo Thursday by a positive COVID-19 test and an inadvertent display of preparatory notes by one of the officials leading the talks.The deve...

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021