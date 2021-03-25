Left Menu

Budget Session highly productive; 18 bills passed by both houses: Prahlad Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:47 IST
Budget Session highly productive; 18 bills passed by both houses: Prahlad Joshi

As many as 18 bills were passed in the Budget Session of Parliament which concluded on Thursday and both houses recorded ''higher productivity'', Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

A total of 20 bills were introduced during the session which commenced on January 29 and adjourned sine die on Thursday before its scheduled conclusion on April 8.

''The session, which was originally scheduled to have sittings till April 8, was curtailed due to demand of leaders of various political parties in both the houses so that members could participate in the election process in certain states/union territories,'' Joshi told reporters after the adjournment of both the houses.

He said during the entire session, there were 24 sittings of the Lok Sabha and 23 of the Rajya Sabha. The first part of the session yielded a total of 12 sittings of the lower house and 11 of the upper house. Both houses had 12 sittings each in the second part of the session.

Joshi said the budget session was highly productive due to the cooperation of parliamentarians from all parties.

During this session, a total of 20 bills (17 in Lok Sabha and 3 in Rajya Sabha) were introduced and 18 of them were passed by the Lok Sabha and 19 by the Rajya Sabha. The total number of bills passed by both houses of parliament is 18, he said.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned for recess on February 12 and February 13 respectively and reassembled on March 8 to enable departmentally-related standing committees to examine and report on the demands for grants relating to various ministries/departments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch coalition talks halted after COVID-19 case, notes slip

Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition were left in limbo Thursday by a positive COVID-19 test and an inadvertent display of preparatory notes by one of the officials leading the talks.The deve...

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...

Will be having substantive discussions with B'desh PM: PM Modi ahead of visit

Ahead of his visit to Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- while expressing happiness over his first foreign visit since the pandemic -- said that he looks forward to having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021