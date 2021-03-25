Left Menu

RT-PCR negative report mandatory for passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state: Minister

It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other states, Sudkar said.As of now, restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:49 IST
RT-PCR negative report mandatory for passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state: Minister

Passengers arriving from any state to Bengaluru must be in possession of RT-PCR negative report, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The Minister who held a meeting to review Covid-19 containment measures in the city, said it has been decided to hand-stamp infected persons residing in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

''Nearly 1,400 cases have been reported in Bengaluru (on Wednesday), which is the highest in the last 4 months.

There is a spike in cases everyday. It is increasingly found in passengers arriving in the city from other states,'' Sudkar said.

''As of now, restriction is for Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. But now going forward, it is applicable to all states,'' he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

A restriction of 200 people for functions in closed premises and 500 people for functions in open space premises has been imposed, the Minister said adding every ward has been provided with one ambulance.

It can also be increased depending on the number of cases, he said.

''Certain places which have high footfall and dense public places will be sanitized to control the spread. Information regarding the availability of beds and ICUs will be made available online.

People's cooperation is crucial to make Namma (our) Bengaluru Covid-free,'' he added.

Noting that it has been resolved to hand-stamp infected people residing in BBMP limits, Sudhakar said even young and asymptomatic persons can spread the infection if they go out.

To control such movements it is decided to stamp on hand.

Elections are not insulated from spreading infection and it is important to restrict gatherings, he said and assured that he would speak to Election Commission officials in this regard.

''We have also requested film stars to join hands with the government in this fight against Covid.'' Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments will be held on April 17, and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Highlighting that mutant virus has been reported in India and it is found in 700 people so far, he said according to experts it spreads faster than the original one, and therefore it is requested to be careful for next 2 months.

''We are tracing out 20 contacts for each infected person,'' he said, adding that the government has also spoken to private hospitals to be on standby, though the cases are not as huge as it was in the beginning, they have to be ready.

PTI KSU ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Happy my 1st foreign visit after COVID onset is to friendly neighbour Bangladesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during his two-day visit to Bangladesh, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset ...

Dutch coalition talks halted after COVID-19 case, notes slip

Preliminary discussions to map out the contours of the next Dutch governing coalition were left in limbo Thursday by a positive COVID-19 test and an inadvertent display of preparatory notes by one of the officials leading the talks.The deve...

Deaf and mute girl gang-raped in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A 16-year-old deaf and mute girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons who also filmed a video to extort money from her father in Pakistans Punjab province, according to a media report on Thursday.The video of the differently-abled victi...

Mumbai: 10L vaccinated, COVID-19 tests, beds to be scaled up

The Mumbai civic body on Thursday said it had completed administering 10 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the aim now was to increase the target to one lakh per day.A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official also said the civic bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021