Left Menu

Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yis visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in Chinas far-western Xinjiang region.The crowd gathered at Istanbuls Beyazit Square, holding posters of missing relatives they believe are being kept in detention camps in China and chanting slogans against Beijing.

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 18:59 IST
Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region.

The crowd gathered at Istanbul's Beyazit Square, holding posters of missing relatives they believe are being kept in detention camps in China and chanting slogans against Beijing. Dozens of Uyghurs, Turkish opposition lawmakers and academics also assembled near the Chinese Embassy in Ankara, as Wang met with Turkish Foreign Mevlut Cavusoglu and later with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We call on Turkey to stand with East Turkestan,” said Burhan Uluyol, who joined the protest in Istanbul. “We call on Turkey to not turn its back on our Uyghur people because of some economic benefit.” He was using the Uyghurs' term of reference to their heartland in Xinjiang.

Uyghurs, a Turkic group native to China's Xinjiang region, have sought refuge in Turkey for decades because of their shared cultural ties with the country. Once a champion of the Uyghur cause, Turkey has become less vocal about their plight in recent years as it has developed economic ties with China. Initially, Beijing denied the existence of camps detaining Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has since described them as centers to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to extremists. Chinese officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

China recently ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey that was signed years ago, raising fears among the Uyghur community that they could be sent back to the country they fled. Turkey has yet to ratify the agreement.

Fatma Hasan, a 21-year-old Uyghur demonstrator, said she believes Wang will pressure Turkey to ratify the agreement.

“If there is pressure, and the agreement is signed, we will be returned,” she said. “We are here (protesting) because we don't want to end up in such a situation. Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist that the extradition bill doesn't aim to target Uyghurs for deportation.

Wang arrived in Ankara as part of a regional tour that is taking him to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it agreed with Russia to prevent violations in Syria

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday he and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu had agreed to work together to prevent violations of a ceasefire in northern Syria, adding that Russia would take measures of its own.In 2019...

Vaccine failings cast shadow over EU summit as third wave surges

European Union leaders met on Thursday to navigate a common path out of the COVID-19 pandemic as infections surge in many of their countries, seeking agreement on how to ramp up supplies of vaccines after a slow start to immunisations.With ...

Ukrainian authorities raid the office of pro-Russian politician's movement

Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine raided the office of a movement led by pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvedchuk on Thursday, on suspicion that its members were involved in actions that led to Russias annexation of Crimea in 2014. Member...

Bahrain says it has dealt with prison COVID-19 outbreak

Bahraini authorities on Thursday said a number of cases of coronavirus discovered in a prison earlier this week had been isolated and the individuals concerned were stable. On Tuesday the authority in charge of prisons said three cases had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021