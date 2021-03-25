Left Menu

BJP's double standard on CAA exposed, party scared to raise issue in Assam: Baghel

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:18 IST
BJP's double standard on CAA exposed, party scared to raise issue in Assam: Baghel

Accusing the BJP of adopting ''double standard'' on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said the top brass of the saffron party, which had been talking of implementing the contentious law in Bengal, is scared of raising the issue in Assam.

Addressing a press conference here, the Chhattisgarh chief minister alleged the BJP had been avoiding answers on bigger issues of concern such as unemployment, inflation, devastating floods, the plight of tea plantation workers and the thriving syndicate of smugglers.

''In Assam, BJP leaders are completely silent on the issue of CAA. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is silent, minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is silent. The prime minister (Narendra Modi) and home minister (Amit Shah) also avoid the issue during (poll campaign) addresses.

''Their silence shows that they are disoriented when it comes to CAA implementation. The party's double standard on the matter has been exposed,'' Baghel said.

The Chhattisgarh CM further demanded that the saffron party leaders come clean on the issue.

''In West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that a decision on CAA implementation will be taken during the first cabinet meeting, if the BJP forms government there.

However, in Tamil Nadu, BJP leaders have stated that CAA won't be implemented, no matter what,'' he pointed out.

Baghel reaffirmed that his party, if voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the CAA is not implemented.

''Our leader Rahul Gandhi has time and again said that we will not allow amended citizenship law implementation in Assam under any circumstance,'' he pointed out.

Stressing that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has condemned Shah's statement, where he claimed that there has been no protest in the state over the last five years, the Congress leader contended, ''He simply wants to obliterate the anti-CAA uprising that happened in Assam.

''He wants to deny the existence of young boys like Sam Strafford and Dipanjol who lost their lives in police firing... What can be more unfortunate for the people of Assam than this?'' None of the BJP leaders found time to visit homes of anti-CAA ''martyrs, but Rahul Gandhi did visit the families in Hatigaon and Chaygaon to share the pain of their parents, Baghel, also a senior observer of Assam elections, said.

''The people of Assam understand very well that voting the BJP to power for another five years would mean the state's culture and identity would get destroyed. They are aware of the party's nefarious intentions.

Exuding confidence that the Grand Alliance, of which the Congress is a major constituent, will register a resounding victory, he said, ''People will exercise their franchise to win over challenges such as unemployment, price rise and CAA...'' Emphasising that a democracy has provided each citizen with a 'Brahmastra' (celestial weapon) to dethrone a party that is ''hell-bent on destroying the social fabric of Assam'', Baghel said, ''The Congress has given assurances that it won't let the state become a detention centre.'' Detention centres have been set up in Assam to house people who did not make it to the National Register of Citizens, which was updated in the state in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry govt commits Rs 139 cr to strengthen agri societies

Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three Central farm laws, the Haryana government has approved a scheme to strengthen cooperative agricultural societies and help them build godowns and processing units, buy transport vehicles and create...

UP: Man arrested for supplying fake currency notes

The Anti Terrorist Squad ATS of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Noida for allegedly supplying fake currency notes, officials said here on Thursday.Sadar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Mahamaya Flyover i...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is being prevented from sleeping, calls it torture

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in statement passed to his lawyers on Thursday that he was being prevented from sleeping by prison guards, a practice he likened to torture.He also said he had asked prison authorities to let a civi...

Soccer-Comoros grab fairytale place at Cup of Nations finals

The tiny Comoros Islands qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time with a 0-0 draw against Togo at home on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten record in the qualifiers.The result advanced the Comoros to nine points from fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021