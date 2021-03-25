Chennithala approaches Kerala HC to prevent bogus voters from taking part in Assembly polls

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Thursday moved the Kerala High Court seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the April 6 polls to the state legislative assembly.

Contending that a scrutiny of electoral roll would prove that more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry votes are spread over 131 Assembly constituencies in the state, Chennithala, in his plea, sought to initiate criminal action against those responsible for such entries.

The Congress leader, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, submitted that he was ''highly aggrieved by the gross lethargy and inaction'' of the poll panel in not taking action in pursuance of letters sent to them in rectifying the large double and bogus votes in the electoral roll published for the election to the Assembly.

He appealed to the court to issue an interim order directing the Election Commission to ensure that fake and multiple entry voters in the electoral roll are not permitted to vote in the coming polls.

Chennithala submitted that after publication of Final Electoral Rolls in the state on January 20 this year, in connection with ensuing election to the Assembly, thousands of complaints poured in alleging that there were double votes, fake entries in the electoral rolls, multiple id cards etc.

On a preliminary enquiry conducted at ward level it was found that the complaints were very genuine, warranting urgent remedial measures, he pointed out.

On the basis of the preliminary findings, Ward Level Scrutiny Committees were constituted all over the state and made a very comprehensive enquiry with the assistance of an expert panel comprising eminent persons having specialized knowledge and experience in the field of software, he said in the plea.

He further said the team, after conducting physical survey of residence of the voters conducted an in-depth study by using Erionite software with reference to final electoral roll, submitted a report and CD to him containing shocking disclosures regarding the double votes, fake entries, enrolment of single voter in many booths in one assembly constituency and in various constituencies.

It is also revealed from the CD that id cards were also issued to them by the Election Commission, Chennithala claimed.

On a cursory glance of the Compact Disc(CD), it could be seen that there are roughly 3,24,441 double votes and 1,09,601 bogus votes in the final electoral roll published on January 20 spreading over 131 Assembly constituencies and hence there are total 4.34 lakh double or fake votes in the final electoral rolls.

Chennithala also produced in the court a detailed chart showing the number of double votes enrolled in the electoral roll and the names of assembly constituencies as compiled from the CD.

