Left Menu

Nadda visits COVID vaccination centre at AIIMS, interacts with those getting vaccinated

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:39 IST
Nadda visits COVID vaccination centre at AIIMS, interacts with those getting vaccinated
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday visited the COVID-19 vaccination centre at AIIMS here and interacted with senior citizens and others receiving the jab.

Nadda's visit came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told BJP MPs in a parliamentary party meeting to visit vaccination centres in their constituency to take stock of the process and encourage more inoculation.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nadda said India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi effectively managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We saw that those countries who have better health infrastructure than us were helpless during the pandemic. In India, the government under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi and by taking along people and the society successfully managed the pandemic and set an example for the world,'' Nadda said.

Nadda had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry govt commits Rs 139 cr to strengthen agri societies

Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three Central farm laws, the Haryana government has approved a scheme to strengthen cooperative agricultural societies and help them build godowns and processing units, buy transport vehicles and create...

UP: Man arrested for supplying fake currency notes

The Anti Terrorist Squad ATS of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Noida for allegedly supplying fake currency notes, officials said here on Thursday.Sadar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Mahamaya Flyover i...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is being prevented from sleeping, calls it torture

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in statement passed to his lawyers on Thursday that he was being prevented from sleeping by prison guards, a practice he likened to torture.He also said he had asked prison authorities to let a civi...

Soccer-Comoros grab fairytale place at Cup of Nations finals

The tiny Comoros Islands qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time with a 0-0 draw against Togo at home on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten record in the qualifiers.The result advanced the Comoros to nine points from fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021