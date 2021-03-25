Left Menu

Man identified as TMC leader says four Pakistan can be created

PTI | Nanoor | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:50 IST
Man identified as TMC leader says four Pakistan can be created

A video clip, where a local leader, with a TMC poster in hand, is heard stating ''four Pakistan can be created if India's 30 per cent Muslims uniter'', has drawn major flak from the BJP, which sought to know if the ruling party in Bengal endorses such remarks.

The TMC, however, has distanced itself from the comment, stating that Sheikh Alam, seen in the video, is not a member of the TMC, and the party doesn't support what he said.

The 30-second video, apparently shot at Nanoor in Birbhum, has gone viral on social media.

Alam is heard saying in the clip, ''We minorities constitute 30% (of the population). The rest make for 70%.

They (BJP) think they will come to power (in Bengal) with the help of this 70%. If 30% of minorities unite, if India's Muslims unite, four Pakistan can be created. Where will India's 70% go?'' Reacting to the clip, BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said it exposes the TMC's real intention.

''This video brings out the truth about the TMC. This is a serious thing. How can someone staying in India claim that he will turn the country into Pakistan? We will never allow this to happen. Mamataji owes a reply to the people of the state and the country,'' he said.

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya, in a tweet, wondered if Banerjee endorses Alam's stance.

''Yday, TMC leader Sheikh Alam, giving a speech in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum AC said, if 30% Muslims in India come together, then 4 Pakistan can be formed... He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee... Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?'' he tweeted.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mandal, however, quickly clarified that Alam was not a leader of the state's ruling camp.

''Sheikh Alam is neither a member of the party nor is he a leader from Nanoor. We have no relation with him. We dont support such statements. India is a secular country and will remain so, he said.

Sheikh, when approached by reporters, said his words have been misinterpreted.

I never said we want to build a Pakistan in India. I just wanted to convey that if the Muslims are threatened, then we, too, know how to care of ourselves,'' he said. PTI PNT RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hry govt commits Rs 139 cr to strengthen agri societies

Amid the ongoing farmers stir against three Central farm laws, the Haryana government has approved a scheme to strengthen cooperative agricultural societies and help them build godowns and processing units, buy transport vehicles and create...

UP: Man arrested for supplying fake currency notes

The Anti Terrorist Squad ATS of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Noida for allegedly supplying fake currency notes, officials said here on Thursday.Sadar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Mahamaya Flyover i...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is being prevented from sleeping, calls it torture

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said in statement passed to his lawyers on Thursday that he was being prevented from sleeping by prison guards, a practice he likened to torture.He also said he had asked prison authorities to let a civi...

Soccer-Comoros grab fairytale place at Cup of Nations finals

The tiny Comoros Islands qualified for the African Cup of Nations for the first time with a 0-0 draw against Togo at home on Thursday to maintain their unbeaten record in the qualifiers.The result advanced the Comoros to nine points from fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021