Left Menu

Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader E V Velu in TN

Using agencies including the Income tax department to gain political mileage has been the practice of the BJP-led Centre, Vaiko also a Rajya Sabha MP claimed adding such a method was replicated in Tamil Nadu too.CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan alleged the searches have an ulterior motive and were anti-democratic.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:39 IST
Taxmen search premises linked to DMK leader E V Velu in TN

Sleuths of the Income Tax investigation department on Thursday conducted searches in multiple premises linked to senior DMK leader and former Minister, E V Velu in poll bound Tamil Nadu.

Crying foul, the DMK said the search action was 'politically motivated,' an 'abuse' of authority and condemned it, blaming the ruling AIADMK and its ally, the BJP.

The searches over suspected tax evasion began in the morning and it covered multiple premises connected to Velu, a prominent leader of the main opposition DMK, based in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai district.

Income Tax department indicated that a statement on the searches was unlikely today.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said tax officials conducted searches in premises linked to Velu including at his residence.

Though authorities have a right to search, ''the DMK considers the present searches as politically motivated,'' Duraimurugan, the second in command after party president M K Stalin, told reporters here.

Apart from searching premises including a college, raid was also conducted in the guest house of Velu, where Stalin was staying and it was condemnable, he said.

Such action would not demoralise the DMK and searches would only earn sympathy and votes, he said.

The AIADMK has instigated the searches wantonly through the BJP-led Centre since the ruling party has been staring defeat at the hustings, the DMK leader claimed.

Terming the raids 'abuse' of authority and anti- democratic, the DMK leader condemned the action and said this has been done as the AIADMK and BJP would not be able to electorally triumph over his party.

Using the CBI and Income Tax departments, the Centre thought that it could intimidate and dominate parties in states and thereby push its agenda of 'one nation' and 'one culture.' MDMK chief Vaiko too alleged the searches were abuse of power and intimidatory in nature. Using agencies including the Income tax department to gain political mileage has been the practice of the BJP-led Centre, Vaiko also a Rajya Sabha MP claimed adding such a method was replicated in Tamil Nadu too.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan alleged the searches have an ulterior motive and were anti-democratic. The DMK-led alliance's victory cannot be scuttled through such actions, he said.

Assembly polls are scheduled on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and over the past few weeks, several premises associated with others, including political functionaries, have been searched by income tax sleuths in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland leader tells UK govt to 'back off' on abortion

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government to back off in its attempts to bypass the devolved government and force the region to expand access to abortion.Johnsons mi...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 Reuters - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021