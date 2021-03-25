Left Menu

Woman in saree flaunting her leg not reflection of Bengali culture: Dilip justifies 'bermudas' comment

PTI | Kharagpur | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:52 IST
Woman in saree flaunting her leg not reflection of Bengali culture: Dilip justifies 'bermudas' comment

Justifying his controversial comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that a woman in a saree flaunting her leg is not a reflection of the Bengali culture.

Addressing an election rally in Purulia on Tuesday, Ghosh had targetted Banerjee over her injured leg, saying that if she has to display her ''broken leg'' for votes, she can very well wear bermuda shorts, which help people see it clearly.

Asked about the comment, Ghosh told reporters, ''Being a woman chief minister we certainly expect from her some decency that goes well with the culture and tradition of Bengal, and with the values of a Bengali woman.'' ''However, here we can see a saree-clad woman who is flaunting her leg frequently. Do you consider this as a reflection of the culture of Bengal? I have protested against this (at the meeting),'' he said.

Reacting to Ghosh's justification, the Trinamool Congress said the BJP president has gone on to defend the insult he meted out to the ''daughter of Bengal'' and the people will punish the ''misogyny''.

''Be it saree clad women or those wearing ripped jeans, Bengal won't forgive!'' it tweeted.

State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that women of Bengal won't give a single vote to people of such mindset.

Actor-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan said, ''Misogyny and the need to control women as per the wishes of men is so deeply embedded in BJP leaders that it's a matter of national concern now.'' The BJP state president has earlier been in the midst of controversies for his comments, which ranged from claims that the milk of ''desi'' cows milk has gold content to demands that Balakot-like surgical strikes be carried out on Jadavpur University to drive out Communists.

The chief minister has been campaigning for the elections on a wheelchair with her left leg plastered after she was injured in an incident in Nandigram soon after filing her nomination papers on March 10.

She had alleged that the BJP hatched a conspiracy to prevent her from campaigning by organising the ''attack'', a charge rubbished by the opposition party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland leader tells UK govt to 'back off' on abortion

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government to back off in its attempts to bypass the devolved government and force the region to expand access to abortion.Johnsons mi...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...

UN-backed vaccine delivery program warns of supply delays

The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer, in a major setback for the ambitious rollout aimed to help low- and middle-income countries fight ...

Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

By Jhon Freddy Hinestroza ARAUQUITA MUNICIPALITY, Colombia, March 25 Reuters - T housands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021