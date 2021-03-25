Centre feeling insecure as Kejriwal 'emerging as an alternative' to Modi: Sisodia on GNCTD bill

Left Menu

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill, alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.He also said that the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion on the issue to decide the future course of action.The GNCTD bill passed by the Narendra Modi government reflects the deep insecurities of the PM and the BJP.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday slammed the Centre over the GNCTD bill, alleging that it is feeling insecure as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is ''emerging as an alternative'' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi''.

He also said that the AAP dispensation is taking legal opinion on the issue to decide the future course of action.

''The GNCTD bill passed by the Narendra Modi government reflects the deep insecurities of the PM and the BJP. We know that at present, the nation and the world is speaking of the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and its diverse schemes,'' Sisodia said at a press conference.

People have begun to rely on the Kejriwal model of governance and feel that they have a choice to vote for someone who actually works for them, he said. ''This is exactly what is making the BJP-led central government insecure that Kejriwal is emerging as an alternative to Modiji,'' he said.

''Our work has yielded positive results, the impact can be seen, which has led to the entire nation lauding the Kejriwal government. Today, citizens of other states are also imploring their governments to provide basic facilities like free and 24x7 electricity. People want free and excellent education, they want hospitals with proper facilities,'' he added.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 despite an uproar and walkout from the opposition. The bill, commonly known as the NCT Bill, was passed by Lok Sabha on March 22.

This bill seeks to give more powers to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) compared to the elected government and will make it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action, a move that the Delhi government says will undermine the people's mandate and the elected government of the national capital.

Apart from this, the bill also makes it clear the ''government'' in Delhi means the ''Lieutenant Governor''. ''Nobody in this country has anything good to say about PM Narendra Modi or BJP's style of governance. If we ask people today what the BJP has done to ensure the development of quality schools or accessible healthcare or even free electricity, nothing will come to mind. Because in reality, the BJP model or PM Narendra Modi's model is just a tokenistic model of governance.

''The BJP is now losing its sleep over the fact that we have started fighting and winning the Panchayat elections and municipal elections, because they know people are now understanding the positive politics of work. This sort of revenge-politics, negative politics is not right,'' he said.

If someone is trying to do good work, one should aid and support the work of the government instead of trying to erase history and blur lines, Sisodia said.

