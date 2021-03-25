Left Menu

Pondy govt declares holiday on poll day

Updated: 25-03-2021 21:12 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has declared a public holiday on April 6, the day election will be held to the territorial assembly.

Chief Secretary to territorial government, Ashwani Kumar said in a release on Thursday that in pursuance to Section 25 of Negotiable Instruments Act 1881 and the instructions issued by the Election Commission, the Lt Governor has declared April 6 a public holiday for all government offices, institutions, local bodies, commercial and industrial establishments in the Union Territory.

The holiday is to enable electors employed in the institutions, organisations, offices and establishments to exercise their franchise in the election to the Assembly.

The Chief Secretary also said April 6 would also be a paid holiday under the Representation of the People Act 1951 for workers employed on daily wage basis in departments of the administration. PTI COR ROH ROH

