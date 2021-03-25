Left Menu

No devpt in 10 yrs, Mamata took Bengal back to 19th century, says Rajnath

PTI | Joypur | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:28 IST
No devpt in 10 yrs, Mamata took Bengal back to 19th century, says Rajnath

Accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ''taking back Bengal to the 19th century, with no development work undertaken in the past 10 years'', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the TMC dispensation, just like its predecessor, the Left Front, has wronged the people of the state.

Singh, who addressed a series of public meetings in Purulia, Bankura and South 24 Parganas districts, took at dig at the TMC's khela hobe (game will be played) slogan, and said Bengal, now on, will witness only work and development.

Alleging that the TMC supremo delivers speeches encouraging acts of violence and aggression, the union minister said, ''Unke bhashan mein bhi hingsha hote hai... woh kehti hai ke isko mar bhagao, usko bartan se pit pit kar bhagao (During her speeches, she talks of violence... she asks people to beat up and oust a few, hit others with utensils).'' He wondered if the chief minister ''seeks to divide the country'' by repeatedly terming people who have come from other states as outsiders.

Stressing that the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which later became the BJP, was established by Syama Prasad Mookerjee -- a son of Bengal -- Singh said, ''Will any brother from this state be considered an outsider in Uttar Pradesh? All people born on the soil of India are brothers to each other.'' Claiming that the TMC dispensation has done nothing for the people of Bengal, Singh said, ''How is it possible that those belonging to one party (BJP) are outsiders, while you, having ruined Bengal, are an insider? The CM, instead of undertaking development work, makes thoughtless remarks.

''Neither 'Maa nor mati or manush' (mother, motherland, and people) feel safe in the state.'' 'Maa, Mati, manush' is another slogan that was coined by the TMC during 2009 general election.

Singh further accused Banerjee of not fulfilling her promise of putting an end to water crisis in Purulia.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his part, has promised piped water availablility in every household of the country by the end of 2024,'' the defence minister stated.

Drawing parallels between the BJP and former India cricket captain Saurav Ganguly, he said just like the stylish southpaw, who hit a sixer whenever he stepped out of the crease, people have placed the saffron party across the crease during the Lok Sabha polls by giving it 18 seats in West Bengal. No one can now stop us from hitting a sixer,'' he said.

Maintaining that the BJP government at the Centre has never discriminated against the people of the state, as often alleged by the TMC, the senior saffron party leader said, ''The Congress-led UPA government at the Centre had given Rs 1.32 lakh crore to Bengal under the 13th Finance Commission, while the Modi government allotted Rs 4.48 lakh crore to the state under the 14th Finance Commission.'' Noting that more than 150 saffron camp workers have been killed in West Bengal, the senir BJP leader said that it is the responsibility of the state's chief minister to ensure the safety and security of its people, no matter which party they bore allegiance to.

''Bomb-making factories are openly being run in Bengal.

If the same had happened in Uttar Pradesh (of which he was once the chief minister), the matter would have been dealt with sternly.

''The BJP, if allowed to form government in Bengal, will make security arrangements not just for saffron camp workers, but also those belonging to the Congress, Left and the TMC,'' he said, exuding confidence that his party will bag more than 200 seats in the state.

Emphasising that the BJP is not a party that creates enmity between people, he said, the TMC supremo has been trying to divide the people of Bengal on religious lines.

''The BJP will not practice discrimination on the basis of religion. It would rather punish anyone creating trouble or indulging in such crimes. Now no one will be able to stop Durga Puja celebrations or Saraswati Puja in Bengal,'' he said.

Controversy had erupted in 2017 at a school in Tehatta, Nadia district, over celebration of Saraswati puja, with one section of students apparently trying to stop another group from observing the festival.

In that very year, the West Bengal government had imposed curbs on Durga idol immersion, as the occasion coincided with Muharram, but the high court later eased the restrictions.

Insisting that the country has become stronger under the Narendra Modi dispensation, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army ''stood firm'' during a face-off with China in Ladakh, referring to the incursions by the Chinese PLA and the disengagement of the armies thereafter.

He also said that the country has taught Pakistan a lesson with airstrikes on terror bases to eliminate ultras, following attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Modiji has a 56-inch chest... If you want to see a strong India, you have to bring the BJP government to power in Bengal as well,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dozens detained as Belarus marks 'Freedom Day' with new protests

Belarusian security forces detained dozens of people on Thursday as protesters answered a call by opposition figures to ramp up demonstrations against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to pressure him to resign. The rights group Viasna...

France reports 4,709 people in intensive care with COVID, a high for 2021

France reported that 4,709 people were in hospital intensive care units with COVID-19 on Thursday, an increase of 58 on a day earlier and a new 2021 high.The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now close to the mid-November hig...

Northern Ireland leader tells UK govt to 'back off' on abortion

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster on Thursday called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government to back off in its attempts to bypass the devolved government and force the region to expand access to abortion.Johnsons mi...

Italy reports 460 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,696 new cases

MILAN, March 25 - Italy reported 460 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 460 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 23,696 from 21,267 the day before. Some 349,472 tests for COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021