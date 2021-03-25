UPPL releases manifesto for Assam polls, assures development of Bodoland Territorial Region

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, assuring all-round development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The 24-page document was released here by UPPL president and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Promod Boro, who urged people to vote for the UPPL-BJP-AGP combine for a corruption-free government in Assam.

The UPPL, in its manifesto, assured development in the region encompassing all sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, environment and forest, power, industry, youth and women empowerment.

It also promised to implement all clauses of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

