Left Menu

UPPL releases manifesto for Assam polls, assures development of Bodoland Territorial Region

PTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:46 IST
UPPL releases manifesto for Assam polls, assures development of Bodoland Territorial Region

The United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) on Thursday released its manifesto for the Assam Assembly elections, assuring all-round development in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The 24-page document was released here by UPPL president and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Promod Boro, who urged people to vote for the UPPL-BJP-AGP combine for a corruption-free government in Assam.

The UPPL, in its manifesto, assured development in the region encompassing all sectors, including infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, environment and forest, power, industry, youth and women empowerment.

It also promised to implement all clauses of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman’s paramour kills her son, arrested: Police

A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abducting and killing the nine-year-old son of a woman with whom he had illicit relation and she refused to meet him on being called.The police identified the arrested accused as Rajesh Kuma...

Zambia sets out plans to vaccinate all people over 18 against COVID-19

Zambia announced plans on Thursday to vaccinate all people over 18, or 46 of the 18.3 million population, against COVID-19 as it prepares for a third wave of the pandemic. The southern African country has registered more than 87,000 cases o...

Go Traffic Review-Generate Traffic & Increase Revenue from Social Media

If you have been struggling to get traffic and drive NEW customers to your business then this solution is going to blow your socks off Most people try one or the other way to generate traffic online and fail for 2 key reasonsThey are not us...

Dozens detained as Belarus marks 'Freedom Day' with new protests

Belarusian security forces detained dozens of people on Thursday as protesters answered a call by opposition figures to ramp up demonstrations against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko to pressure him to resign. The rights group Viasna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021