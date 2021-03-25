Left Menu

Stalin backtracked, named his son Udhayanidhi DMK candidate for polls: TN CM

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:50 IST
AIADMK top leader and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday lashed out at the DMK over 'dynasty politics' and alleged even senior leaders of that party have to adjust to a young heir to stick to their positions.

DMK chief M K Stalin had said years ago that no one from his family would venture into politics and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin too had said he shall not foray into politics, Palaniswami said here in his campaign for the Assembly polls.

Belying such claims, Stalin has now made his son Udhayanidhi (DMK youth wing secretary) a party candidate from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency from Chennai, he said.

Seeking votes for AIADMK nominees, including Minister Sellur K Raju from this temple town, Palaniswami said he and others in his party including Raju hailed from ordinary families and earned positions in the party and government out of hard work.

It was however not the case with in the DMK which followed dynasty politics, the Chief Minister claimed.

''It was Karunanidhi previously, now Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi has now entered (politics),'' he said and alleged that the DMK was a party that engaged in 'looting.' Listing out senior DMK leaders Duraimurugan, Periyasamy and K N Nehru, he wondered why such leaders were not being projected for poll camaign and instead Udhayanidhi got primacy in party for electioneering.

''Nehru is bowing and opening the car door of Udhayanidhi. See the pathetic state of affairs in the DMK,'' Palaniswami said.

Only by adjusting to such heirs, one could stick to their positions in the DMK, the CM alleged.

The AIADMK is however a 'democratic' party in which even an ordinary worker could become an MLA, Minister and even the Chief Minister, he said.

Listing his party's poll promises, including Rs 1,500 assistance to all families, Palaniswami urged the people to vote for the two-leaves symbol of the AIADMK.

