Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million vaccination shots against COVID-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days, which was met ahead of schedule.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:08 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million vaccination shots against COVID-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office. "I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House.
Biden took office on Jan. 20. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days, which was met ahead of schedule.
