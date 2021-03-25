Oppn slams Odisha govt for job crisis, youth Cong activists hit streets in protest

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:21 IST
Clamour for jobs grew louder in the Odisha Assembly and outside on Thursday, with opposition parties flaying the ruling BJD for not doing enough to create employment opportunities, and activists of the Congress, led by party's youth wing president Srinivasa BV, taking to the streets in protest.

Coming down heavily on the Naveen Patnaik-led dispensation, Leader of Opposition P K Naik said the state government has failed to provide employment to the youths, even though the ruling party had promised to create at least two lakh jobs every year.

Odisha has more than nine lakh registered unemployed youths, he said, adding that thousands of people migrate to other states in search of work, the BJP leader noted.

Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said lakhs of youths have returned to Odisha amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state government failed to utilise their skill and provide jobs.

Many were forced to return to their place of work, he stated in the Assembly.

Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, on his part, said, We are trying to generate self-employment opportunities for youths.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the Congress organised a massive rally -- 'Yuva Akrosh Samavesh' (coming together of vexed youths) at MG Road, next to the Assembly, to protest ''large-scale'' unemployment in Odisha and the rise in fuel prices.

Trouble started when the party workers engaged in a scuffle with police personnel, who tried to stop them from going past the security cordon to enter the House premises.

Some of the activists, including Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V, who arrived here earlier in the day, were detained during the scuffle.

Srinivas slammed the Centre as well as the state government, holding the two dispensations responsible for price rise and unemployment.

''As the BJD government is remote-controlled by Delhi Sarkar (Centre), there is no effort to address the unemployment issue,'' he said.

OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, AICC secretary Rudra Raju, state youth Congress president Smrutiranjan Lenka among others joined the convention.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

