Left Menu

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Chakraborty was accompanied by Saltoras BJP candidate Chandana Bauri.In Jhargram, the actors helicopter landed at the temporary helipad at Raj College Grounds, then he went to the Sabitri Cinema Hall, where the roadshow started and went on till the five-point crossing.A large number of people could be seen on both sides of the road struggling to have one look at the filmstar.Chakraborty, a former TMC MP, had joined the BJP at the Kolkata rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.PTI SUS SOM SOM

PTI | Saltora | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:35 IST
Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.

Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped around his neck, led the first roadshow in Saltora in Bankura, while the second one was in Keshiary in the Paschim Medinipur district.

Later, he took part in another roadshow in Jhargram town.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Chakraborty was on hoodless vehicles, decked with marigold, and greeted the enthused supporters who gathered in large numbers wherever he went.

People went atop their houses and mobbed Chakraborty's car to have one look at the superstar of yesteryears even as shouts of ''guru guru'' were ringing in the air.

''The overwhelming response, the emotion of the people show change is inevitable and irreversible in Bengal,'' he told reporters in Keshiary.

Asked if there was the possibility of him becoming the chief minister if BJP came to power, Chakraborty said, ''You are obsessed with the same question.'' ''I am not a hero, I am their Mithun-da and they are my friends. I have a connection with the people of Bengal,'' Chakraborty said, exuding confidence about the BJP's victory in the state polls.

Chakraborty arrived at Saltora around 9.30 am but his helicopter could not land at the temporary helipad at Saltora College ground, continuing to hover for at least 15-20 minutes as a large crowd gathered to see the superstar.

The roadshow started around 11 am and a distance of 1.5 km from College More to Ledapalash via Saltora Chowmatha took around two hours. Chakraborty was accompanied by Saltora's BJP candidate Chandana Bauri.

In Jhargram, the actor's helicopter landed at the temporary helipad at Raj College Grounds, then he went to the Sabitri Cinema Hall, where the roadshow started and went on till the five-point crossing.

A large number of people could be seen on both sides of the road struggling to have one look at the filmstar.

Chakraborty, a former TMC MP, had joined the BJP at the Kolkata rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

PTI SUS SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021