Biden says he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election. "What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. "The Republican voters I know find this despicable," he said.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:39 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election.
"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick," Biden told reporters. "The Republican voters I know find this despicable," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- un-American
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Republican
ALSO READ
It's un-American and must stop': Biden addresses growing attacks on Asian Americans
UPDATE 1-U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'
Republicans welcomes Quad summit
Biden White House wants to reach Republicans hesitant on vaccine, would welcome Trump's help
U.S. House Republicans expected to vote on ending earmarks ban, sources say