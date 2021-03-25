Biden says he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits in the wake of the 2020 election.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick," Biden told reporters. "The Republican voters I know find this despicable," he said.

