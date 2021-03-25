Biden sees responses if N. Korea escalates, but open to diplomacy
There will be responses if North Korea escalates matters but the United States is also open to diplomacy leading to denuclearization, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday after North Korea launched two suspected ballistic missiles.
"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly," Biden told a news conference. "But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization." (Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw, Heather Timmons Writing by Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
