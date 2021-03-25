Biden says China's Xi doesn't have a 'democratic bone' in his body

Biden says China's Xi doesn't have a 'democratic bone' in his bodyReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States was not looking for confrontation, but would insist that China play by international rules for fair competition and fair trade.
Biden said he knew Xi well from his role as vice president under former President Barack Obama.
"He doesn't have a democratic - with a small 'd' - bone in his body, but he's a smart, smart guy," Biden told a news conference at the White House.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Xi Jinping
- Joe Biden
- Chinese
- Biden
- Barack Obama
- United States
- China
ALSO READ
Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill wins final approval in House
Biden White House plans nationwide victory lap to promote benefits of COVID-19 relief bill
US will share Covid-19 vaccines with world if there is surplus: Biden
Blinken, Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterparts next week in Alaska
Biden, Sullivan to meet with Chinese counterparts next week in Alaska