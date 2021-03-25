FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, North Korea top agenda at Biden's first White House news conference

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration:

VACCINES Biden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days

"As of yesterday, more than 100 million payments (of) $1,400 have gone into people's bank accounts. That's real money into people's pockets, bringing relief instantly and millions more will be getting their money very soon." MIGRANTS AT U.S.-MEXICO BORDER

Biden defended his handling of a rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the vast majority are turned back and that some families had been allowed into the country because Mexico would not accept them. He said there was always a seasonal increase in people arriving at the U.S. border at the start of every year.

"We are building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that Trump dismantled," he said, referring to his predecessor, President Donald Trump. He described as "totally unacceptable" overcrowding of unaccompanied minor immigrants in border facilities.

"All the (Trump) policies that were under way were not helping at all, did not slow up the amount of immigration. Rolling back the policies of separating children from their mothers - I make no apologies for that" ECONOMY

"We're starting to see signs of hope in our economy," he said. "A majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year. They're now projecting it will exceed 6% growth in GDP." REPUBLICANS

"I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together, or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to, is to just decide to divide the country," Biden said. AFGHANISTAN

Biden said he could not picture U.S. troops being in Afghanistan next year, although he said it would be hard to meet the May 1, 2021, exit deadline set by Trump. He said the withdrawal must be safe and orderly. "So what we've been doing what I've been doing and what Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken has been doing has been, we've been meeting with our allies, those other nations that have NATO allies who have troops in Afghanistan as well."

NORTH KOREA "We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization" Biden said.

VOTING RIGHTS "What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick," Biden said when asked about Republican lawmakers' efforts to impose voter restrictions across the country.

RE-ELECTION Asked if he would seek a second term, Biden said: "The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election, that's my expectation." He said he would "fully expect" Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate if he runs in 2024. (Curating by Aurora Ellis; Editing by Howard Goller)

