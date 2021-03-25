Left Menu

Biden says plans to run again, defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in news conference

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he expects to run for president again in 2024 and defended his policy to provide shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:55 IST
Biden says plans to run again, defends U.S.-Mexico border policy in news conference
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he expects to run for president again in 2024 and defended his policy to provide shelter to unaccompanied children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office. Biden also set a new goal of administering 200 million vaccination shots against COVID-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office and claimed economic progress as he held his first solo news conference since taking office.

He warned North Korea of consequences for launching two ballistic missiles on Thursday and said he was consulting with U.S. allies on the way forward. At 78 years old, many political analysts believe Biden could decide to serve only one term. But asked whether he planned to run for re-election, he said this was his plan, and would keep Vice President Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"My answer is yes, I plan to run for re-election. That's my expectation," he said. Struggling to contain a surge in border crossings, Biden told reporters that no previous administration had refused care and shelter to children coming over from Mexico - except that of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

"I'm not going to do it," Biden said, noting he had selected Harris to lead diplomatic efforts with Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador aimed at stemming the migration flow. Appearing in the White House East Room, Biden said his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days in office was reached last week, 42 days ahead of schedule.

"I know it's ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close," the Democratic president said. Biden said a May 1 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops in Afghanistan will be difficult to meet. "It's going to be hard to meet the May 1 deadline," he said. But he added, "We are not staying a long time" in Afghanistan, site of America's longest war.

NORTH KOREA Of North Korea's missile launches, Biden said, "If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly."

But he also said he was prepared for "some form of diplomacy" with North Korea "but it has to be conditioned upon the end results of denuclearization." Pyongyang wants the United States and other nations to ease economic sanctions imposed over its nuclear weapons program.

Biden also claimed economic progress with the news that the number of people claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly. "There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting and still a lot of work to do. But I can say to the American people: Help is here and hope is on the way," he said.

Biden called for Republicans in the U.S. Congress to help him move forward with his agenda or "continue the politics of division" as he takes on issues like gun control, climate change and immigration reform. "All I know is I was hired to solve problems, not create divisions," he said.

Biden was repeatedly pressed to defend his migration policy along the U.S. border with Mexico. Biden said the increase in migration was cyclical.

"It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months," he said. "It happens every year." He said many migrants were fleeing problems in their home countries and blamed Trump, for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

Most of Biden's predecessors had held their first news conference in their first two months in office, but the Democratic incumbent has so far taken few questions. (Additional reporting by Jeff Mason, Alexandra Alper, Nandita Bose and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...

UK extends emergency coronavirus powers by 6 months

British lawmakers agreed Thursday to prolong coronavirus emergency measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to keep its unprecedented powers to restrict U.K. citizens everyday lives.The House of Commons voted to extend ...

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called un-American, as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021