Left Menu

Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. "I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:01 IST
Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office.

"I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in 100 days from taking office on Jan. 20, which was met ahead of schedule.

The White House said 130 million shots had been administered as of Wednesday. Some 85 million people have received one shot, while some 45 million people have been fully vaccinated. Biden had said in late January that he wanted to ship out 150 million shots in his first 100 days, but his administration later went back and recommitted to its 100 million-dose target.

The new target is achievable if the pace of vaccinations continues at its current rate. Biden pledged as a presidential candidate to do a better job of fighting the coronavirus pandemic than his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, who helped spur fast development of vaccines but otherwise downplayed the health crisis and eschewed advice on mask-wearing, large gatherings and other actions to stop the spread of the virus.

Biden and his aides have continued to urge Americans to be cautious and follow the advice of health experts even as more and more people get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021