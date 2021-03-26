Brazil foreign policy must improve amid pandemic, says Senate president

Brazil foreign policy must improve amid pandemic, says Senate presidentReuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:14 IST
Brazil's foreign policy must improve to support the country's COVID-19 response, Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco said on Thursday, adding that it was up to President Jair Bolsonaro to decide if he would replace Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.
A close ideological ally of the president, Araujo has faced criticism for his barbs against vaccine superpower China and struggles to secure shots from the U.S. stockpile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
