Left Menu

Biden says China's Xi doesn't have a 'democratic bone' in his body

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States was not looking for confrontation, but would insist that China play by international rules for fair competition and fair trade. Biden said he spent "hours upon hours" with Xi when he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese leader believed that democracy doesn't have a future.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 00:20 IST
Biden says China's Xi doesn't have a 'democratic bone' in his body
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he had made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the United States was not looking for confrontation, but would insist that China play by international rules for fair competition and fair trade.

Biden said he spent "hours upon hours" with Xi when he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese leader believed that democracy doesn't have a future. "He's one of the guys, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who thinks that autocracy is the wave of the future, (and) democracy can't function in an ever-complex world," Biden told a news conference at the White House.

"He doesn't have a democratic - with a small 'd' - bone in his body, but he's a smart, smart guy," he said. The president said he had a different view of the future, one that would require investing heavily in U.S. workers and science in order to compete with China.

"We're not looking for confrontation, although we know there will be steep, steep competition," Biden said. "We'll insist that China play by the international rules - fair competition, fair practices, fair trade." Biden said the United States would work with allies to hold China accountable for its actions on Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and its treatment of the Uighur minority.

He said he spoke with Xi for two hours after taking office and told him: "And as long as you and your country continue to so blatantly violate human rights, we are going to continue in an unrelenting way to call it to the attention of the world, and make it clear, make it clear, what's happening. And he understood that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021