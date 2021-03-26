Left Menu

Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called "un-American," as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 01:02 IST
Biden vows to stop 'sick' Republican voting rights restrictions
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is convinced he will be able to stop voting rights restrictions, which he called "un-American," as Republicans across the country seek to impose such limits following the 2020 election. Biden said he would spend time advocating for legislation recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on voting rights and also educate the American public. Earlier this month, he signed an executive order making it easier for Americans to vote.

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick," Biden told reporters at his first formal news conference since taking office on Jan. 20. "The Republican voters I know find this despicable." "I'm convinced that we will be able to stop this because it is the most pernicious thing," he added.

House Democrats recently passed legislation to update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions. That bill faces a tough fight in the evenly divided Senate. Biden urged the Senate to pass the bill.

The push by Democrats to make it easier to vote comes as Republican lawmakers in dozens of states have moved to restrict voting access after former President Donald Trump's loss in the November election. Georgia's Republican-led House of Representatives passed a sweeping elections bill on Thursday that would impose new restrictions on voting in the state that helped Democrats win the White House and control of the U.S. Senate.

More than 250 bills with provisions that restrict voting access have been introduced in 43 states during the current legislative session, according to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel polls: No clear winner as final results confirm deadlock

There was no clear winner in Israels election as final results were declared on Thursday, making the road to the government formation even more bumpy for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The countrys Central Elections Committee confirmed a...

Motor racing-Mick Schumacher picks up tips from Raikkonen

Mick Schumacher has been getting some tips from Kimi Raikkonen, the man who took over from father Michael at Ferrari, as he prepares for his Formula One race debut in Sundays Bahrain season-opener.The 22-year-old German, who won last years ...

As Mexico's coronavirus death toll surpasses 200,000, residents brace for holiday spike

Mexicos coronavirus death toll topped 200,000 on Thursday, making it only the third country in the world to hit the grim milestone, as a vaccination campaign struggling to pick up pace and upcoming holidays fuel fears of a third wave of inf...

Bharat Bandh: Odisha declares closure of educational institutes

The Odisha government on Thursday declared the closure of all educational institutions across the state on March 26 in view of the nationwide Bharat Bandh call given by farmers unions protesting against the Centres farm laws.The Congress an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021