Left Menu

New York poised to legalize marijuana as lawmakers agree on terms -reports

In a statement on Thursday, NORML cited studies by the Legal Aid Society and the Drug Policy Alliance showing enforcement of New York's marijuana laws had fallen disproportionately on non-white people. A key part of the state lawmaker's pending agreement is aimed at making reparations for the war on marijuana by earmarking much of tax revenue from its sales for non-white communities and setting aside sales licenses for minority business owners, the Times said.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 02:59 IST
New York poised to legalize marijuana as lawmakers agree on terms -reports
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Democrats, who control the New York legislature, have come to terms on a measure to legalize marijuana, which would make the state the 15th in the country to allow recreational use of the drug, according to two reports on Thursday. The proposed bill, which had eluded lawmakers' attempted agreements for years, would establish a regulatory structure for controlling marijuana sales, according to CNN, which cited a legislative source familiar with negotiations and an internal legislative memo that it obtained.

The proposed bill, would apply a 13% excise tax to retail marijuana sales and would eventually allow New Yorkers who are at least 21 years old to grow plants at home, CNN said. The bill, the terms of which were still being reviewed, could go to a vote in the Assembly and Senate as early as next week, The New York Times said, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is on board with the agreement, which was negotiated by Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger, the Times reported. Spokespersons for Cuomo, Peoples-Stokes and Krueger did not immediately respond to requests for conformation.

New York, the country's fourth most populous state, would join 14 others, including neighboring New Jersey, that permit adult consumption of marijuana for recreational use, according to NORML, which opposes its prohibition. Most of the other states legalized recreational use of the drug through popular referendums.

A total of 36 states allow marijuana for medical purposes, NORML said. In a statement on Thursday, NORML cited studies by the Legal Aid Society and the Drug Policy Alliance showing enforcement of New York's marijuana laws had fallen disproportionately on non-white people.

A key part of the state lawmaker's pending agreement is aimed at making reparations for the war on marijuana by earmarking much of tax revenue from its sales for non-white communities and setting aside sales licenses for minority business owners, the Times said. "When this bill is finally voted on and signed, New York will be able to say we have finally undone damaging criminal justice laws that accomplished nothing but ruining people's lives," Krueger told the paper.

"For me this is a lot more than about raising revenue: It's about investing in the lives of the people that have been damaged," Peoples-Stokes told the Times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People coming to US southern border and crossing it being sent back: Biden

Blaming his predecessor Donald Trump for the current migration crisis on the US southern border, President Joe Biden has said that an overwhelming majority of people coming to the border and crossing it are being sent back.I guess I should ...

North Korea says it tested new 'tactical guided projectile' on Thursday -KCNA

North Korea launched a newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile on Thursday, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday, as the United States condemned the launches and warned of a threat to international peace and security. The l...

Macron backs EU vaccine export controls, sees more French restrictions

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU export controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.Its the end of naivety, Macron told reporters a...

Libya's new presidency council to visit Turkey on Friday

Libyas new presidency council will visit Turkey on Friday for talks with President Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish presidency said late on Thursday, marking the councils first official visit to Turkey since taking office. Libyas new unity gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021