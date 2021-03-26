FACTBOX-Biden says Republican voter limits 'sick,' Xi hasn't a democratic 'bone in his body'

President Joe Biden, at his first news conference since taking office, on Thursday called Republican-backed efforts to impose voter restrictions "un-American" and "sick" and said Chinese President Xi Jinping had nary a "democratic bone" in his body.

Here are some highlights of the more than hour-long event: VOTING RIGHTS

"What I'm worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It is sick," Biden, a Democrat, said when asked about Republican lawmakers' efforts to impose voter restrictions across the country. He was especially critical of Republican measures such as one in Georgia making it a misdemeanor to bring water to people lining up at polling stations, and others that would end voting at 5 p.m., preventing Americans from casting ballots after work.

CHINA Of Xi, Biden said, "He doesn't have a democratic - with a small 'd' - bone in his body, but he's a smart, smart guy."

He vowed to prevent China from replacing the United States as the most powerful country in the world, promising to invest heavily to ensure America prevails in the race between the world's two largest economies. "We're not looking for confrontation," Biden added when speaking of his foreign policy. "Although, we know there will be steep, steep competition ... but we'll insist that China play by the international rules, fair competition, fair practices, fair trade."

VACCINES Biden said he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. His administration initially set a goal of 100 million shots administered in that time period, and met it last week, ahead of schedule.

INFLUX OF MIGRANTS AT U.S.-MEXICO BORDER Biden said he would not apologize for rolling back immigration policies of former President Donald Trump that he said undermined human dignity and brushed off criticism that migrants were making the journey to the southern U.S. border because they perceived Biden to be a "nice guy."

While he mostly struck an empathetic tone, he said the United States was expelling the vast majority of migrants, including families, under a COVID-19 public health order. The Trump-era order allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum, but angered civil rights groups, who say it is illegal.

Biden said the overall increase in arrests of migrants crossing the border illegally was part of a seasonal trend that had also happened under Trump and not "because I'm a nice guy." ECONOMY

"We're starting to see signs of hope in our economy," he said. "A majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year. They're now projecting it will exceed 6% growth in GDP." AFGHANISTAN

Biden said it would be hard to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by a May 1 exit deadline set by Trump, but added he did not think they would still be there next year. NORTH KOREA

"We are consulting with our allies and partners, and there will be responses. If they choose to escalate, we will respond accordingly. But I'm also prepared for some form of diplomacy, but it has to be conditioned upon the end result of denuclearization" Biden said. RE-ELECTION

Asked if he would seek a second term, Biden said: "The answer is yes, my plan is to run for re-election, that's my expectation." He said he would "fully expect" Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate if he runs in 2024. Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history and there has been speculation he would serve only one four-year term.

GUN CONTROL Biden said passing new gun control measures in Congress was "a matter of timing" after two mass shootings in a week rattled the United States and put pressure on him to take action to stop firearms violence.

"Successful presidents before me ... they're successful because they know how to time what they're doing," he said. FILIBUSTER

Biden said he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber, saying it was being abused. A U.S. senator for 36 years, Biden said he agreed with former President Barack Obama that the filibuster was a relic of the Jim Crow era, when laws were adopted by some states to restrict the rights of Black people. Those laws remained on the books until the mid-20th century.

(Curating by Aurora Ellis; Editing by Howard Goller)

