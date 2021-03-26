France's Macron: EU must block exports from late-delivering vaccine producers

France's Macron: EU must block exports from late-delivering vaccine producersReuters | Paris | Updated: 26-03-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 03:39 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he supported stricter EU exports controls on vaccines for drug companies that do not meet their contractual commitments with the European Union.
"It's the end of naivety," Macron told reporters after a virtual EU summit.
"I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans," he added.
