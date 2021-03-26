Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. 'Still a mess': Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcare

Even now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin is trying to learn how to take care of herself. She struggled with her mental health for a decade before seeking professional help. There were dark days and years including intense trauma after the 9/11 attacks. Those struck more than two years after she barricaded herself in a Columbine classroom with 59 other students in 1999. Walgreens to open first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Amtrak

Walgreens Boot Alliance is opening its first corporate COVID-19 vaccine clinics at several Amtrak offices in early April to vaccinate "large numbers" of the U.S. passenger railroad's employees, the companies told Reuters exclusively. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens said the clinics will be similar to those set up for flu vaccinations and will be run by a combination of pharmacists and technicians from Walgreens stores. New York City deploying Asian undercover force to combat hate crimes

New York City plans to deploy an all-Asian undercover police team and expand community outreach in more than 200 languages to combat a rise in hate crimes against Asians, authorities said on Thursday. "If you are going to commit a hate crime in New York City, we will find you," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in unveiling the two-pronged plan to fight bias crimes. Biden compares Xi to Putin, Republican voting restriction plans to segregation-era laws

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to push China to play by international rules, criticized his Republican opponents and defended his policy to provide shelter to children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office. Appearing before reporters for more than an hour, Biden seemed well-prepared, read from written papers occasionally, and calmly took questions, a sharp contrast to the often raucous, combative news conferences held by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Twitter's Dorsey called out for trolling Congress during hearing

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his frustration with U.S. lawmakers' questions on the social media platform during a hearing about misinformation on Thursday, leading one member of congress to call out his multi-tasking. ( https://twitter.com/jack/status/1375152199433527296?s=20) Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Tensions were high as they asked them to answer "yes or no" to questions ranging from whether their platforms bore any responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot to whether they understood the difference between the two words.

California, Florida, North Carolina announce expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Several U.S. states on Thursday announced broad expansions of their COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, with California opening immunizations to all adults aged 50 and older starting April 1 and Florida making anyone 40 and up eligible from Monday. California, the most populous state, said it would further widen vaccine eligibility to all individuals at least 16 years of age beginning April 15, while Florida, ranking third in U.S. population, said it would lower its age threshold to 18 and up on April 5.

Migrant camps swell in Mexican border towns as Central American families flee As an increasing number of migrants flee humanitarian crises in Central America, makeshift encampments are growing along Mexico's border with the United States, where the migrants ultimately hope to gain asylum. More than 1,000 people, including hundreds of children, are living in a collection of tents at the base of an international bridge in Tijuana, according to Mexico's national human rights commission.

Georgia bans giving water to voters in line under sweeping restrictions Georgia on Thursday enacted broad voting restrictions championed by Republicans that activists said aimed to curtail the influence of Black voters who were instrumental in state elections that helped Democrats win the White House and narrow control of the U.S. Senate. As soon as Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the law, voting rights activists vowed to challenge it. The provisions add a new ID requirement for absentee ballots and limit ballot drop boxes.

At least 5 killed as tornadoes rip through Alabama, destroying homes and businesses Powerful tornadoes tore through Alabama on Thursday, killing at least five people in the northeast, injuring dozens of others and leaving destroyed neighborhoods behind. The five confirmed fatalities were in Ohatchee, a town of about 1,200 people in the northwestern corner of the state. A twister there damaged buildings and houses and downed trees, according to the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.

Bid to take back 'forever war' authority advances in U.S. Congress A U.S. House of Representatives committee voted on Thursday to repeal the 2002 Authorization for the Use of Military Force that allowed the war in Iraq, as lawmakers renewed their effort to pull back the authority to declare war from the White House. The House Foreign Affairs Committee voted 28 to 19 to repeal the authorization, or AUMF, 19 years after it passed. The vote cleared the way for the measure's consideration by the full House. There was no immediate indication of when that might take place.

