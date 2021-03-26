Left Menu

Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

This week, Abiy acknowledged for the first time that atrocities such as rape had been committed and said any soldiers committing crimes would be punished. Dozens of witnesses in Tigray have told Reuters that Eritrean soldiers routinely killed civilians, gang-raped and tortured women and looted households and crops.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 07:37 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 07:37 IST
Men forced to rape family members in Ethiopia's Tigray, U.N. says

More than 500 rape cases have been reported to five clinics in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the United Nations said on Thursday, warning that the actual numbers were likely to be much higher due to stigma and a lack of health services. "Women say they have been raped by armed actors, they also told stories of gang rape, rape in front of family members and men being forced to rape their own family members under the threat of violence," Wafaa Said, deputy U.N. aid coordinator in Ethiopia, said in a briefing to U.N. member states in New York.

She said at least 516 rape cases had been reported by five medical facilities in Mekelle, Adigrat, Wukro, Shire and Axum. "Given the fact that most health facilities are not functioning and also the stigma associated with rape, it is projected that actual numbers are much higher," she added.

A dozen top U.N. officials called on Monday for a stop to indiscriminate and targeted attacks against civilians in Tigray, particularly calling out reports of rape and "other horrific forms of sexual violence." Fighting in Tigray broke out in November between government troops and the region's former ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also said troops from neighboring Eritrea were in the region.

The Ethiopian government takes the allegations of sexual violence "very seriously" and has deployed a fact-finding mission, Ethiopia's U.N. ambassador, Taye Atskeselassie Amde, told Reuters. "Ethiopia has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual crimes and anyone found responsible for the despicable acts will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed and Eritrea's information minister, Yemane Gebremeskel, did not respond to calls and messages requesting comment on the U.N. remarks on Thursday. The violence in Tigray has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes in the mountainous region of about 5 million.

"Most of the internally displaced people left with nothing more than the clothes they were wearing. They are generally traumatized and tell stories of the difficult journey they took in search of safety. Some reported walking for two weeks and some as far as 500 km," Said said on Thursday. "Of the people who traveled with them, some were reportedly killed, particularly youngsters, people were reportedly beaten, women were subject to rape, some were pregnant and delivered on the way losing their babies," she said.

The United Nations has raised concerns about atrocities, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has described acts carried out as ethnic cleansing. Ethiopia rejected Blinken's allegation. This week, Abiy acknowledged for the first time that atrocities such as rape had been committed and said any soldiers committing crimes would be punished.

Dozens of witnesses in Tigray have told Reuters that Eritrean soldiers routinely killed civilians, gang-raped and tortured women and looted households and crops. Eritrea has not responded to queries on reports of atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India’s gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent to UN peacekeepers on March 27

The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, announced as a gift by India, will be sent to the UN peacekeepers on March 27 and then will be distributed to the peacekeeping missions.External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced in February...

Biden says North Korea violated UN resolution by conducting latest missile tests

Washington DC US, March 26 ANISputnik US President Joe Biden said on Thursday during his first press conference since assuming office that North Korea has violated United Nations Resolution 1718 by conducting missile tests earlier this week...

Bengal still living in 19th century under 'decades of misrule' by TMC, Left: Rajnath Singh

Hitting out at the ruling Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, Defence Minister Rajanath Singh on Thursday said that the state is living in the 19th century because of decades of misrule by the Trinamool Congress TMC and Left parties....

Fundamental fallacies in denying PC to women officers in Army: Supreme Court

The Supreme Courts verdict regarding giving Permanent Commission PC to women officers in the Army has paved the way to demolish gender-related barriers that have been institutionalised and set a milestone to treat women as equal stakeholder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021