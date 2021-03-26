Left Menu

With brick in hand, DMK's Udhayanidhi slams Centre over construction of AIIMS, Madurai

Holding a red brick in his hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election rally here took a pot shot at the Centre over construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai and said that he has "brought" the AIIMS "along with him."

ANI | Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:46 IST
With brick in hand, DMK's Udhayanidhi slams Centre over construction of AIIMS, Madurai
Udhayanidhi Stalin holding up a brick at a roadshow in Thoothukudi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Holding a red brick in his hand, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin during an election rally here took a pot shot at the Centre over construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai and said that he has "brought" the AIIMS "along with him." "I went to Madurai to visit AIIMS hospital site and believe me, I could lift the hospital in my hands. See, here is the hospital Modi (Prime Minister) has given us," Stalin said at a roadshow in the Ottapidaram area of Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Thursday.

"You know how much money has been spent on it till now?....Rs 75,000 crores," he alleged. Back in 2019, the Centre had said that AIIMS in Madurai would be functional by 2022. It was announced that the AIIMS hospital will be set up at 224.24 acres in Thoppur which comes under the Thirupparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai district at a cost of Rs 1,264 crores.

Udhayanidhi Stalin further hit out at the Centre over the demonetisation of currency notes in 2016, saying that the hard-earned money of the people had been invalidated. "Our hard-earned money was invalidated by Modi (during demonetisation). We must also invalidate him in this election. Will you? At the time, he had said 'A New India will arise'. I have been observing for the past three years. Has it arrived?" Stalin said as he waved a currency note in front of the crowd.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK chief MK Stalin will be making his debut in the upcoming assembly elections in the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni constituency. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

Also Read: DMK chief MK Stalin to contest Tamil Nadu polls from Kolathur

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021