Left Menu

MS Stalin making false statements during poll campaign, says CM EPS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin saying that he was making false statements during his election ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

ANI | Madurai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:47 IST
MS Stalin making false statements during poll campaign, says CM EPS
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin saying that he was making false statements during his election ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

"Stalin of the DMK has done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu. He has been making false statements during his campaign," Palaniswami said during an election campaign in Checkanurani of the Thirumangalam constituency. Boasting efforts taken by his government for the development of the state, he said: "Under the AIADMK government, we carried out many projects that would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu. AIIMS Hospital, the largest hospital in Tamil Nadu, will be established here in Madurai."

The Chief Minister added that during the tenure of late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, she had introduced many schemes and plans for women in the state. She has introduced a 24-hour power supply to all the farmers in the state, he said. "The government will provide land and houses for homeless and poor people and six gas cylinders will be provided for free of cost every year. Farmer loans will be waived off and Rs 25,000 subsidy will be given to auto drivers," he asserted.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar will be contesting from the Thirumangalam constituency as the AIADMK candidate. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021