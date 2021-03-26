MS Stalin making false statements during poll campaign, says CM EPS

By Pramod Chaturvedi And Kathir Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday hit out at Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin saying that he was making false statements during his election ahead of the Assembly polls in the state.

"Stalin of the DMK has done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu. He has been making false statements during his campaign," Palaniswami said during an election campaign in Checkanurani of the Thirumangalam constituency. Boasting efforts taken by his government for the development of the state, he said: "Under the AIADMK government, we carried out many projects that would benefit the people of Tamil Nadu. AIIMS Hospital, the largest hospital in Tamil Nadu, will be established here in Madurai."

The Chief Minister added that during the tenure of late former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, she had introduced many schemes and plans for women in the state. She has introduced a 24-hour power supply to all the farmers in the state, he said. "The government will provide land and houses for homeless and poor people and six gas cylinders will be provided for free of cost every year. Farmer loans will be waived off and Rs 25,000 subsidy will be given to auto drivers," he asserted.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar will be contesting from the Thirumangalam constituency as the AIADMK candidate. Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu. The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

