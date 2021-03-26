Left Menu

BJP releases names of 9 candidates for LS by-polls in six states, fields Suresh Angadi's wife from Belgaum

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha as its candidate in Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-polls in Andhra Pradesh and Mangala Suresh Angadi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:47 IST
BJP releases names of 9 candidates for LS by-polls in six states, fields Suresh Angadi's wife from Belgaum
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha as its candidate in Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-polls in Andhra Pradesh and Mangala Suresh Angadi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka. The Belgaum constituency fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband and Union minister Suresh Angadi last year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the BJP also released the names of nine candidates for by-elections in six states. Ganga Narayan Singh will contest the Madhupur Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, while Sharanu Salagar and Pratapgouda Patil will contest the seats in Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Singh will contest in Damoh and in Mizoram, Lalhriatrenga Chhangte will contest the Serchhip seat. Ashrit Pattnayak will fight for the Pipili seat in Odisha, while in Rajasthan, Ratanlal Jat, Khemaram Meghwal and Deepti Maheshwari will contest the Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand seats respectively.

By-elections for these seats will be held on April 17 and results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021