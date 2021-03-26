Left Menu

LDF can be described as 'lies, deception, fraud': Randeep Surjewala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud', said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday while hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling party ahead of the state assembly elections.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:48 IST
LDF can be described as 'lies, deception, fraud': Randeep Surjewala
All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud', said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday while hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling party ahead of the state assembly elections. "The LDF can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud. Five years of CPIM-led LDF rule has turned God's own country as the capital of unemployment, corruption, crime and callous health services," Surjewala said while speaking at a press conference in Kochi.

Targetting Chief Minister Vijayan over Kerala gold smuggling case, he said: "The truth is that the self-anointed Captain Pinarayi Vijayan and his team have pushed the state into an abyss of total autocracy, gross unemployment, rampant corruption, uncontrolled crime and pitiable health services. This Captain's team has also won a trophy of Gold Smuggling." He added that the matter has landed at Vijayan's doorsteps and his Secretary M Shivasankar, and the least that the CM should have done would have been to tender his and his ministers' resignations and submit to a court-monitored time-bound probe.

On the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders protest against the state government, he said, "The LDF eclipsed the future of Kerala's youth. PSC rank holders have been protesting against Kerala by rolling on the ground and even taking the extreme step of setting themselves on fire. Many backdoor appointments have plagued the state. The effect of all this is the loss of faith in the government to bring justice." Speaking about the Rs 5,000 crore EMCC International MoU for deep-sea fishing, he alleged that, under the watch of LDF, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) committed the 'unpardonable sin' of selling the livelihood of Kerala's fishermen to an American company - EMCC International.

"Faced with this Rs 5,000 crore worth of inexcusable crime against the livelihood of fishermen, Pinarayi Vijayan first denied the signing of MoU with EMCC International altogether and later on tried to shirk responsibility by denying its knowledge." He further said that Kerala needs to move from the politics of deception and divisiveness of LDF to the politics of Progress, Peace and Prosperity with UDF.

"Kerala needs to move from the trust deficit of LDF to the tried and tested trustworthiness of UDF. Kerala needs to move from the betrayal of LDF towards the NYAY-oriented approach of UDF. Kerala needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and UDF that everyone can trust to usher the State into a new era of empowerment," he said. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...

India reports 59,118 new COVID19 cases, 257 deaths in last 24 hrs

India continues to witness a surge in new COVID-19 cases as 59,118 fresh infections and 257 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday. With fresh 32,987 recoveries, a total of 1,1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021