LDF can be described as 'lies, deception, fraud': Randeep Surjewala

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud', said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday while hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led ruling party ahead of the state assembly elections. "The LDF can be described as 'Lies, Deception, Fraud. Five years of CPIM-led LDF rule has turned God's own country as the capital of unemployment, corruption, crime and callous health services," Surjewala said while speaking at a press conference in Kochi.

Targetting Chief Minister Vijayan over Kerala gold smuggling case, he said: "The truth is that the self-anointed Captain Pinarayi Vijayan and his team have pushed the state into an abyss of total autocracy, gross unemployment, rampant corruption, uncontrolled crime and pitiable health services. This Captain's team has also won a trophy of Gold Smuggling." He added that the matter has landed at Vijayan's doorsteps and his Secretary M Shivasankar, and the least that the CM should have done would have been to tender his and his ministers' resignations and submit to a court-monitored time-bound probe.

On the Public Service Commission (PSC) rank holders protest against the state government, he said, "The LDF eclipsed the future of Kerala's youth. PSC rank holders have been protesting against Kerala by rolling on the ground and even taking the extreme step of setting themselves on fire. Many backdoor appointments have plagued the state. The effect of all this is the loss of faith in the government to bring justice." Speaking about the Rs 5,000 crore EMCC International MoU for deep-sea fishing, he alleged that, under the watch of LDF, Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) committed the 'unpardonable sin' of selling the livelihood of Kerala's fishermen to an American company - EMCC International.

"Faced with this Rs 5,000 crore worth of inexcusable crime against the livelihood of fishermen, Pinarayi Vijayan first denied the signing of MoU with EMCC International altogether and later on tried to shirk responsibility by denying its knowledge." He further said that Kerala needs to move from the politics of deception and divisiveness of LDF to the politics of Progress, Peace and Prosperity with UDF.

"Kerala needs to move from the trust deficit of LDF to the tried and tested trustworthiness of UDF. Kerala needs to move from the betrayal of LDF towards the NYAY-oriented approach of UDF. Kerala needs the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and UDF that everyone can trust to usher the State into a new era of empowerment," he said. The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6, the Election Commission had announced.

For Assembly poll 2021, the number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. The tenure of the 14th Kerala legislative assembly will come to an end on June 1, 2021. A total of 2,67,88,268 electors will elect the candidates in Kerala for the 15th legislative assembly. (ANI)

