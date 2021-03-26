Kerala polls: 'Welcome move', says Ayyappa Dharma Sena on NDA, UDF manifesto promising law to protect Sabarimala traditions

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena (ADS) on Thursday welcomed the promises made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in their election manifestos that they will bring legislation to protect the age-old traditions of Sabarimala. "We were the first people to raise this issue of legislation to protect the age-old traditions of Sabarimala. We were at the forefront of saying that a law is possible just like there was a Jallikattu law in Tamil Nadu," ADS national president Rahul Easwar told ANI.

"There is a law that is possible. Every political party was reluctant at first. We respect their reluctance. But they have come around and this is a huge victory for believers. Especially a person like Home Minister Amit Shah saying so and also the Congress bringing out a draft bill in this regard is a very welcome move," he added. Regarding Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressing regret over the incidents that took place at Sabarimala over women entry, Easwar said, "Devaswom minister apologised and expressed regret but unfortunately the next day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is not the case. This is unfortunate. That is the reason why Ayyappa Dharma Sena demanded to know the position of Kerala government and Devaswom Board too."

He further explained the two demands of the ADS on the legislation. "The First one is protecting Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which the right to faith. The second one being declaring Sabarimala as a denomination," he said. The BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections and promised new legislation for Sabrimala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

