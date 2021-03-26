Left Menu

'Welcome move', says Ayyappa Dharma Sena on NDA, UDF manifestos promising law to protect Sabarimala traditions

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena (ADS) on Thursday welcomed the promises made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in their election manifestos that they will bring legislation to protect the age-old traditions of Sabarimala.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:49 IST
'Welcome move', says Ayyappa Dharma Sena on NDA, UDF manifestos promising law to protect Sabarimala traditions
Sabarimala Temple in Kerala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena (ADS) on Thursday welcomed the promises made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Democratic Front (UDF) in their election manifestos that they will bring legislation to protect the age-old traditions of Sabarimala. "We were the first people to raise this issue of legislation to protect the age-old traditions of Sabarimala. We were at the forefront of saying that a law is possible just like there was a Jallikattu law in Tamil Nadu," ADS national president Rahul Easwar told ANI.

"There is a law that is possible. Every political party was reluctant at first. We respect their reluctance. But they have come around and this is a huge victory for believers. Especially a person like Home Minister Amit Shah saying so and also the Congress bringing out a draft bill in this regard is a very welcome move," he added. Regarding Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran expressing regret over the incidents that took place at Sabarimala over women entry, Easwar said, "Devaswom minister apologised and expressed regret but unfortunately the next day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is not the case. This is unfortunate. That is the reason why Ayyappa Dharma Sena demanded to know the position of Kerala government and Devaswom Board too."

He further explained the two demands of the ADS on the legislation. "The First one is protecting Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution, which the right to faith. The second one being declaring Sabarimala as a denomination," he said. The BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections and promised new legislation for Sabrimala.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chola MS Risk Services Partners with Hungary based Denxpert EHS&S Software to Launch Regulatory Software Backed by the European Union

The Ambassador of Hungary His Excellency Mr. Andrs Lszl Kirly launches Denxpert Legal, a regulatory software for Environment, Health and Safety New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Limited, a part of the INR 381 b...

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021