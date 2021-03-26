Left Menu

Cong, TMC, Left will feel safe if BJP forms govt in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh

Even the Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safe if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in West Bengal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.

ANI | Taldangra (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-03-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 08:51 IST
Cong, TMC, Left will feel safe if BJP forms govt in Bengal, says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Even the Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safe if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in West Bengal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. Addressing a campaign rally in Taldangra on the last day of campaigning ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Union Minister launched a veiled attack on the ruling TMC government, saying that one cannot ensure development till safety and security are also provided.

"We believe that till you provide safety and security for the people, you cannot ensure development. I assure you that if we form the government here, we will ensure safety and security for all. Even the Congress, Left parties and TMC karyakartas will feel safe under BJP rule," he said. Over the last few days, several BJP leaders have criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for the state's law and order situation.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal. The first phase of the Assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chola MS Risk Services Partners with Hungary based Denxpert EHS&S Software to Launch Regulatory Software Backed by the European Union

The Ambassador of Hungary His Excellency Mr. Andrs Lszl Kirly launches Denxpert Legal, a regulatory software for Environment, Health and Safety New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Cholamandalam MS Risk Services Limited, a part of the INR 381 b...

Cholesterol might hold key to new therapies for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease

A recent study by a University of Arizona Health Sciences researcher examined the role that cholesterol plays in both Alzheimers disease and type 2 diabetes for identifying a small molecule that may help in regulating cholesterol levels in ...

Passengers to be put on 'no-fly' list for violating COVID-19 norms: Hardeep Puri

As the COVID-19 cases in the country are surging, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the airport authorities have been directed to put passengers on the no-fly list if they do not follow the SoPs and guidel...

Church in NY virus epicenter leads congregants out of sorrow

For nearly two decades, Juan Tapia, head of maintenance at Our Lady of Sorrows, has taken pride in the upkeep of the Roman Catholic church he considers his second home. But in recent months, hes made it his mission to scrub every corner. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021