Japan PM Suga says to probably invite Biden to Olympics -media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would probably invite U.S. President Joe Biden to the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo this summer, domestic media said, citing comments in a parliament session. "It's only natural," Suga said, since the heads of other Group of Seven industrialised nations had voiced support for the Summer Games to be held, according to Kyodo News.

Suga was responding to a query whether he would extend the invitation next month on a visit to the United States for a summit meet.

