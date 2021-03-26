Left Menu

Sasikala will not re-inducted in AIADMK: D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar said that expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will not be re-inducted in the party and asserted that no opinion poll can affect party's victory.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-03-2021 09:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 09:24 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar said that expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala will not be re-inducted in the party and asserted that no opinion poll can affect party's victory. Jayakumar, who was campaigning in the Royapuram area in Tamil Nadu on Thursday said, "AIADMK stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in all aspects. No opinion poll can affect our victory."

"We never trade money to lure the voters. My supporters are campaigning with me in the scorching sun," he said. When asked about Sasikala, the minister said, "My stand is the same as the party's that she will not be taken back."

The AIADMK has so far ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in the party or in the alliance led by it. Speaking to ANI, Jayakumar said, "We will win the constituency with the Tamil majority."

Ruling AIADMK is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

