We will continue to support Bangladeshs remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasinas dynamic leadership, Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.Modi wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladeshs War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:26 IST
PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first foreign trip since COVID-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday on a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Modi is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties. ''Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighbourhood First policy, and we are committed to further deepen and diversify it. We will continue to support Bangladesh's remarkable development journey, under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership,'' Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.

Modi wrote that he was looking forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation, as well as our diplomatic ties.

